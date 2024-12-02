WEX partners Grasp Technologies to issue virtual credit cards for GraspPAY

GraspPAY’s features dedicated to travel management companies and corporate customers include: establishing an integrated payment solution to deliver single-use virtual credit cards to global distribution systems (GDS) and online booking tools; generating WEX virtual cards automatically within the travel agent’s current booking flow by automating the process of reconciliation; offering TMCs a payment solution in up to 22 currencies through the GDS.

WEX is a provider of corporate payment solutions. Since its inception in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing 9 million vehicles and providing payment security and control across a spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners via its operations around the world, with offices in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore.

Earlier this year, WEX has been selected as a business-to-business (B2B) payments solution provider of choice for ServiceMaster Global Holdings, a commercial services provider.