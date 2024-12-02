WEX, MYOB to offer B2B payment solutions in Australia

WEX customers can now pay their suppliers using the WEX virtual credit cards as they get access to MYOB’s business payment platform. The solution will allow its users to make payments even if their supplier does not accept virtual credit cards. Moreover, the payments platform does not require suppliers to change how they receive their payments.

Currently, MYOB offers business and accounting software to 1.2 million Australian and New Zealand businesses. This collaboration could provide customers with more choice around payment options.