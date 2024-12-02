WEX, MyFlightSolution launch virtual card payment app

My Copilot has the ability to automate the receipt tracking process so that users no longer need to manually keep track of unwieldy copies of receipts for approved expenses.

The app generates a single-use MasterCard payment solution for all purchases of fuel and fixed-base operators (FBO) services, as well as transportation, commercial airfare and hotel expenses anywhere MasterCard is accepted.

For merchants, the My Copilot app requires no new processes or integrations because transactions are processed like traditional MasterCard credit cards at the point-of-sale.

The My Copilot app and WEX’s virtual payment solutions have application program interface (API) functionalities, which empowers aviation operations to integrate the solution into current fuel order, scheduling, accounts payable or global distribution systems (GDS).

What’s more, the My Copilot app sends real-time information to connect the entire flight department and allows users to generate single-use MasterCard payment solutions without release (within corporate-controlled parameters).