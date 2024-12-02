WEX launches buyer/supplier integrated payables solution

WEX’s Integrated Payables application will enable companies across a wide variety of industries to reduce costs, streamline processes and mitigate risk, while capitalizing on discount and working capital opportunities.

Through the cloud-based bank agnostic framework, WEX’s integrated payables platform supports the move to electronic payments day one by integrating a wide variety of payment options – virtual accounts (buyer and supplier initiated), network settlements, ACH, EFT with discount administration and check payments – through a single-source platform.

WEX’s Integrated Payables solution is powered by Paygenus, a WEX B2B payment network that helps buyers and suppliers to send and receive payment information. Suppliers will receive electronic payments and remittance information to streamline receivables, reduce DSO and upgrade access to cash.