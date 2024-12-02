we.trade, CRIF announce strategic partnership

we.trade will further strengthen its proposition with the integration of CRIF's services, which gives access to in-depth credit, financial, and business information on over 230 million companies all over the world. As part of this strategic alliance CRIF has become a shareholder in we.trade alongside IBM and the twelve existing bank shareholders.

CRIF's business information and ratings services complement we.trade's vision to make it easier for buyers and sellers to trade goods and services. The integration between the we.trade platform and CRIF's information ecosystem will bring added value to all stakeholders by leveraging data assets, analytical skills, and technologies. CRIF and we.trade will help companies to address their challenges, making it easier for buyers and sellers to trade globally.