Westpac to launch digital mortgage





The changes include a digital mortgage where customers can gain unconditional approval in as little as ten minutes, new features in the Westpac app, and a digital strategy for branches to help customers bank anytime, anywhere.

The changes are being driven by customers who want banking services that are fast, secure, and personalised to meet their needs.

This process will be available in the final quarter of 2022 for new and existing owner-occupier sole applicants refinancing to Westpac’s Flexi First variable home loan. It will then be expanded to a range of other customers and mortgage products.