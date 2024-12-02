Westpac New Zealand augmented reality app goes live

The app was sourced from the bank’s international crowdsourcing initiative, Westpac Global App Challenge - UK. It combines 3D technology and a simple interface to add a new dimension to managing money.

Customers will be able to see how much they have spent on their credit card in the last five weeks, when credit card payments are due, the last five purchases and their balance on the Hotpoints loyalty card.

The app is initially available on iPhones and downloadable from the App Store. An Android version is planned.

In recent news, Westpac has launched its mobile payment sticker, enabling customers to make payments with any mobile device.