Westpac launches P2P money transfer feature via iMessage

The announcement comes six months after Apple asked Westpac to disable a feature from PayKey, an Israel-based startup, that added banking icons to the bottom of the screen during text conversations.

Now, the feature has been brought back and users can access it by clicking on the Westpac icon in their text conversation screen. This allows users to make payments, generate a Cardless Cash code and share their BSB and account details without leaving their text message.

The relationship between Westpac and Apple has been soured by a long legal battle over the use of the iPhone’s NFC chip. Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB attempted to negotiate on issues including the ability to use Near Field Communication (NFC) on Apple devices to enable contactless payments to be made via the banks own digital wallets. Their request was denied by The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.