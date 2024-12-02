More about the features of mobile credit cards

Westpac's dynamic virtual card is versatile, allowing for online usage and in-store transactions through digital wallet tap-and-go technology.

Officials from the Global Transaction Services Westpac Institution Bank stated that administrators can create mobile cards on the go, eliminating the necessity for physical cards or cash, while maintaining oversight and transparency in spending. Westpac's dynamic virtual card offers flexibility, enabling online transactions and in-store purchases using digital wallet tap-and-go technology.

Organizations using these cards will have the flexibility to customize settings for each card according to their preferences. This includes selecting card users, specifying usage locations, setting spending limits, determining usage frequency, and establishing validity periods.

The applications of this digital solution are broad, spanning from schools replacing cash for daily expenses to large corporate organizations using digital virtual cards for conferences or events. These cards can be a cash alternative for covering travel and associated costs for speakers or attendees.

The mobile cards streamline administrative processes for organizations by enabling them to establish spending controls before card issuance. This eliminates the necessity for reimbursements and simplifies the management of allowances, incidentals, and expenses. Also, the settings of the cards can be adjusted in real-time to align with evolving business needs.

Customers can create dynamic virtual cards using Westpac's integrated expense center platform. After generating the cards, users will receive encrypted instructions to download an app that allows them to add the virtual card to their digital wallet on a compatible device. This feature is accessible to Westpac's institutional and commercial clients, while the company will continue to focus on meeting their needs in an ever-evolving market and prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.