Westpac Bank offers support amid COVID-19 for online banking

The bank has released the COVID-19 Customer Support, a range of measures for personal and business banking customers. It has been apprised that financial assistance for customers is available to reduce or defer repayments in the short term. Phone banking, online banking and ATMs are available and their use is encouraged for ensuring that customer care remains open for banking requirements. The bank has stated that the Westpac Protect Security Guarantee protects customers while they bank online.

Banks in Australia along with banks globally have announced measures for businesses especially SMEs. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has outlined the range of measures and support available in response to the pandemic. Judo Bank stated that it will take measures necessary to overcome the uncertainty of the outbreak by engaging with customers constantly on their requirements.