Westpac and Microsoft team up to boost digital banking

The platform will act as the foundation for real time data analytics across the bank, and increasingly use machine learning and other Azure cognitive services to support decision making and enhance customer interactions, with the goal of delivering more personalised services based on greater understanding of customer behaviour and preference, Westpac stated.

Westpac’s DDEP utilises Azure DevOps and is continually monitored with Azure Sentinel and Security Centre. Meanwhile, Azure Sentinel has been specifically designed to use artificial intelligence to protect sensitive data and has the proven ability to tackle the analytics required to secure the bank’s data. The platform supports Westpac as it complies with the Open Banking requirements of Australia’s Consumer Data Right Legislation.