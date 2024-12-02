Westerra Credit Union employs Backbase for digitalisation

The collaboration will see Westerra adopt Backbase’s Digital Sales and Digital Banking solutions to provide omnichannel solutions for retail and business banking members alike.

These solutions will help Westerra Credit Union to modernise its banking technology infrastructure and harmonise the digital experience for members across platforms. The credit union will roll out its new digital banking and onboarding platform for retail members first, with business banking to follow shortly thereafter.

In addition, the partnership will allow Westerra to better manage and orchestrate the member journey end-to-end. This will include: account opening, applying for a loan, deploying new banking features, as well as integrate with third-party fintech applications, ensuring all their members’ financial needs can be met on a single platform.