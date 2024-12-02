Western Union, Singtel's Dash to power cross-border digital money movement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on 14 October 2021, between Western Union and SingCash, representing Singtel Dash. Dash is Singtel’s all-in-one mobile wallet, offering in-store as well as online payment solutions for customers. Western Union’s digital money transfer capabilities will be integrated with a mobile wallet in Singapore with the transaction experience all native within the Dash app, offering improved convenience to Dash customers. After the definitive agreement is signed and integration completed, the service will be introduced in phases, enabling Dash customers in Singapore to send money around the world, starting with India and eventually scaling up to the wide scope and reach of Western Union’s global payout network.

International migrants working and living in Singapore represent a significant part of the population; this, coupled with the accelerated adoption of digital channels, provides the potential to meet the evolving needs of these individuals as they support their loved ones back home.

Western Union’s strategy to open its platform and worldwide financial network to serve third-party companies has established it as a partner for global money movement, enabling organisations in telecommunications, technology, financial services, and other sectors to enhance services for their customers.