Western Union joins forces with City Express

Under the partnership, used cars from Japanese used-car exporter BE FORWARD can be purchased using Western Union and City Express.

The C2B service leverages Quick Pay that is available across the Bahamas, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mongolia, New Zealand, Tanzania, Uganda as well as Zambia.

Customers using BE FORWARD in these locations can do online shopping on its website. They can make payments for their shopping at a Western Union Agent in their country of residence using local currency.