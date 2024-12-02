Western Union integrates SWIFT Global Payment Initiative

Western Union has integrated SWIFT Global Payment Initiative and increased its international currency options within its WU Mass Payments API to 130. As a SWIFT GPI member, Western Union will provide clients with increased visibility, helping their payments reach their intended destination.

WU Mass Pay offers built-in, real-time FX quotes. Partners can send up to 10,000 payments in 130 currencies in a single batch with report functionality, and automated notification changes to payment status with the option to route payments over the Western Union Business Solutions global network.