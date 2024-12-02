Western Union expands digital remittances services

Customers of the company can payout into a network of four billion accounts and wallets in 100 countries.

The move comes amidst the temporary closure of several Western Union Retail Agent locations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Western Union’s digital services are said to cover the top 20 primary remittance sending countries listed by the World Bank.

Its account and wallet payout network is said to include the major remittance receive countries across the globe.

Recently, Western Union launched Digital Location – a new channel – to continue its services amid the lockdown enforced by various countries due to Covid-19.