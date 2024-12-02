Western Union enters Brazil with international payment services

GlobalPay for FI provides the benefits of international payment services without the need to invest in new banking systems infrastructure. Western Union Business Solutions’ online platform allows for processing transactions using a network that spans more than 200 countries and territories, and is available in more than 130 currencies. GlobalPay for FI is a system that facilitates the creation of international payments.

Western Union Business Solutions allows organizations to optimise currency movements between different countries with customised solutions for sending, receiving, and managing international payments.