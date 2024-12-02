Western Union, approved PPP lender





Western Union can now accept applications online and provide assistance to eligible Western Union agents and Western Union Business Solutions clients in the US, according to MobilePayments Today.

As part of the US Government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, approved applications will gain financial support through the SBA to keep their workforce employed, and business operational. The loan provides funding for payroll, rent/mortgage interest and utilities with no fees applied and no collateral or personal guarantees required. Qualifying loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA.