WePayroll, Bizcuit partner to provide payroll solution

WePayroll provides payroll administration for both national and international companies in accordance with Dutch legislation. By showing interest in the companies behind the administration, they try to think proactively with the customer to come up with tailor-made solutions. In addition, WePayroll adapts its planning to the internal processes of the organisation. In this way they complement organisations as if they were an internal payroll department of the customer.

Bizcuit will allow WePayroll's customers to pay salaries. WePayroll uses the Nmbrs salary package, with which Bizcuit has already built a handy link. Customers who are going to use Bizcuit can pay out all salaries via the linked bank account at the touch of a button. As soon as WePayroll has prepared the payroll run in Nmbrs, Bizcuit creates a payment order and users receive an email to notify them so that they can get started right away. This new solution stays opposite to outdated export and import of various files in the banking package.