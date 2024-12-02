WeMoney accredited for Open Banking in Australia





The fintech boasts over 200,000 downloads since launch and is aimed at allowing Gen Z to receive a full 360 view of all their finances, credit scores and access a community to receive hints and tips on saving money and achieving financial goals faster.

This seminal accreditation is posed to take WeMoney into the future of enabling consumers to better understand their finances, with seeing how they spend their money and find opportunities to save on everyday expenses and financial products.

WeMoney is currently working to implement these changes with a view to making Open Banking live on the WeMoney app before the end of 2022.