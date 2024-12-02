Wema Bank launches upgraded ALAT service





ALAT for Business 2.0. was launched on the 3rd of May 2023 during the bank’s Digital Week activities, which took place in celebration of Wema Bank’s anniversary. The upgraded product was designed to offer a seamless and secure experience for its customers and users, incorporating enhanced security features.

The application upgrade brings new features and tools, providing clients with the possibility to access their accounts from any device. The layout was created to be user-friendly and engaging, making the banking services more efficient for businesses and customers.

Furthermore, ALAT for Business 2.0. had an onboarding feature that was built to make the procedure of opening and managing an account faster and easier. The application is also accessible to multiple clients, offering them the capability to share their account access with team members or family members. They also have the capability to revoke it whenever they want or need to.

The upgraded product is currently available in multiple app stores. Included in its suite of services are interbank and interbank transfer solutions, multiple user accessibility, access to stamped e-statements, as well as the possibility to bulk transfers to over 6,000 accounts.

ALAT for Business 2.0. is set to be improved and developed even more in the future, as Wema Bank aims to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) services and multi-language capabilities for the Diaspora market, as well as offshore banking, along with more improvements that will be added as well.











Wema Bank’s products and services

Commercial financial institution Wema Bank provides its customers and clients with multiple services and solutions, focusing on several areas, such as personal services, business tools, and SMEs.

The bank’s personal solutions are grouped into a suite of various tools, offering users features such as personal loans, digital banking services, personal banking accounts, as well as debit, credit, or prepaid cards.

The banking solutions include trade services, banking accounts, wema cards (after downloading ALAT, customers can use the Card Control feature in order to choose where the card will work and turn it off for online payments, POS payments, as well as ATM withdrawals), corporate banking tools, and electronic banking products. Furthermore, customers and businesses can leverage its ALAT, SARA, and Web Merchant Onboarding capabilities and products.

SMEs can benefit from a suite of tools as well, such as express credit solutions, agent banking, debit, credit, and prepaid cards, along with the retail management product (which was designed to meet the challenges and limitations that might appear in the development process of small and medium-sized enterprises, especially surrounding payments, stock management, customer information management, and transactional information).