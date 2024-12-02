Wema Bank launches SME Business School 5.0. in Nigeria





Following this launch, the programme will focus on equipping SME owners that are based in Nigeria with the needed skills and set of knowledge for the development and expansion of their businesses.

The fifth edition of the service is set to be organised in Benin, Edo State, between the 22nd of May and the 26th of May. The Wema SME Business School 5.0. will feature lectures and training courses that will cover various aspects of business management, as well as entrepreneurship. The lessons will be facilitated by subject matter experts and will be held by experienced entrepreneurs.

The programme is open to all small and medium-sized business owners from Nigeria that aim to improve their overall business management and administration skills. For interested participants, the possibility to register for the Wema Business School 5.0. is made through the provided link or directly on the bank’s website.

Furthermore, the programme will be free for all Nigerian SMEs that would be admitted in the period.











Wema Bank’s recent product launches

Commercial financial institution Wema Bank provides its customers and users with several solutions and services, which focus on multiple industry areas, such as personal tools, business products, and SMEs-designed solutions.

The Nigeria-based bank launched in May 2023 an upgraded version of its corporate digital banking application, ALAT.

ALAT for Business 2.0. was launched back on the 3rd of May 2023, during the bank’s Digital Week activities which took place as a celebration of Wema Bank’s anniversary. The upgraded service was built in order to provide customers with a seamless and secure experience while incorporating enhanced security and privacy features as well.

The application brought new products and tools to Wema Bank’s client base, providing them with the possibility to access their accounts from any device. The layout was designed to be user-friendly and engaging, which made the banking solutions more efficient and safer for companies and their customers.

ALAT for Business 2.0. has an onboarding feature that was built to make the process of opening and managing an account faster and easier for their clients and firms. It was made available in multiple app stores, and currently includes in its suite of services interbank and interbank transfer products, access to stamped e-statements, the possibility to bulk transfers to over 6,000 accounts, as well as multiple user accessibility.

The application was set to be further developed in the near future, as Wema Bank focused on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) tools and multi-language capabilities in the Diaspora marketplace. In addition, the institution planned to make improvements to its offshore banking offerings as well.