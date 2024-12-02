Wells Fargo solution to offer clients more card and account data

The new piloted solution is called “Control Tower” and will allow a customer to see where their card or account information is located. For example, a client can see all the recurring payments, third parties, mobile wallets, devices, subscriptions that are associated with the account or card. Furthermore, the solution will give customers control over where their Wells Fargo account is shared via an on/off function from one single and secure place.

Some of the features that will be included in the new solution area already available to customers, such as the ability to digitally turn on and off a debit card, and data-sharing capabilities for Xero-linked Wells Fargo accounts. Intuit- and Finicity-linked accounts will have this capability in the future.