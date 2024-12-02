Wells Fargo partners with TradeSun for trade finance digitalisation

Under the agreement, Wells Fargo will utilize TradeSun's trade finance and compliance digitization solution, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to streamline complex processes.

The partnership will see TradeSun's AI platform being employed by Wells Fargo to digitize, extract, validate, and classify unstructured data for compliance and document checking purposes. This move is expected to automate manual processes, thereby increasing operational efficiency and capacity for driving new business opportunities.





Representatives of TradeSun expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the company's commitment to accelerating Wells Fargo's leadership in the market through innovative digitization solutions. Meanwhile, representatives of Wells Fargo's Commercial Banking Operations group emphasized the significance of the agreement in strengthening the bank's risk framework and delivering a superior client experience. They reiterated the bank's focus on leveraging AI to enhance client experience, positioning the collaboration with TradeSun as a key component of their strategic approach.

TradeSun is described as a leader in AI-driven global trade solutions. Their TradeSun Intelligence platform offers digitization of documents and automates compliance processes for financial crime and sanctions risks. Additionally, TradeSun's technology facilitates automated trade reconciliation and sustainable transaction scoring, aiming to enhance supply chain visibility and risk management for banks and corporations.