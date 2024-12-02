Wells Fargo makes strategic investment in AR solution provider DadeSystems

This new investment will support the growth of DadeSystems’ suite of technology solutions, collectively referred to as DadePay, which enable businesses to more efficiently accept and reconcile payments and remittances. DadePay is an Integrated receivables solution utilised by businesses, including the banks and partners who serve them.





DadeSystems has developed a simplified process for managing account receivables by leveraging data management and machine learning technologies, according to Wells Fargo Strategic Capital officials.