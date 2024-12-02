Wells Fargo launches Flex Loan, a small dollar digital financing solution

The new product is a digital, small dollar loan of either USD 250 or USD 500 with a flat fee of USD 12 or USD 20, respectively. Available only in select markets now, Flex Loans will be introduced across the US by the end of 2022.

Eligible customers will see the Flex Loan offer in their Wells Fargo mobile banking apps. Once customers take out a Flex Loan and establish their repayment plan (four equal monthly installments), the funds are available in customers’ Wells Fargo account within seconds. Customers can then use the funds via their Wells Fargo debit cards for payments or purchases. There are no applications, late charges, or interest fees.

Company officials stated that what makes Flex Loan different from other payment options is its certainty of approval for eligible customers, the simplicity of obtaining funds in minutes, and clarity around how much it will cost to pay for things like holiday gifts, travel, or an unexpected home or car repair expense.











Another tool aimed at short-term cash needs

Flex Loan joins a trio of options announced by Wells Fargo in January 2022 that are designed to help customers better manage short-term cash needs. These options are: Early Pay Day, Extra Day Grace Period, and Clear Access Banking. Early Pay Day gives Wells Fargo customers access to eligible direct deposits up to two days in advance. Extra Day Grace Period adds an extra business day to make deposits to avoid overdraft fees. Clear Access Banking offers customers a checkless banking account with no overdraft fees.

With USD 1.9 trillion in assets, Wells Fargo & Company provides financial services to one in three US households and more than 10% of US small businesses. Wells Fargo is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WFC, and has a market capitalisation of USD 176 billion.