Wells Fargo introduces points-earning credit card

For consumers who want to earn rewards the card can be used for travel or cash back. The Wells Fargo Autograph Credit Card comes with a welcome bonus and a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months after opening your account (after, it’s a 15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% variable APR).

Once approved, new cardholders can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending USD 1.500 in purchases within the first three months of card membership, which represents a USD 300 cash redemption value.

Cardholders can redeem their points for travel, cash back, statement credits, gift cards or other merchandise. In terms of redemption value, points are typically worth one cent per point, though some redemptions — such as using them for gift cards or to buy merchandise — can be lower, so use your points wisely.