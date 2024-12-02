The move also aims to improve collaboration and efficiency among Wells Fargo’s banking teams. Regarding this new development, Wells Fargo officials stated that the initiative aligns with the bank’s efforts to improve support for commercial clients.

They noted that the initial implementation of Q2’s solution has been completed, and they highlighted that the platform enables banking teams to operate with better flexibility and data-driven insights in a changing market.

Technology adoption in commercial banking

According to the official press release, Q2’s platform is used by more than 30,000 bankers at 140 financial institutions, including a majority of North America’s 15 largest banks. The company provides relationship management solutions that help financial institutions analyse large volumes of client data annually. Its virtual insights tool, Andi, integrates technology and data analytics to assist bankers in managing client relationships more effectively.

The President of Q2 brought up that the company’s technology is designed to provide banking teams with real-time insights and support, allowing them to improve client engagement across financial products.





More information about Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, headquartered in Austin, Texas, develops digital solutions for banks, credit unions, alternative finance firms, and fintech companies in the US and internationally. The company specialises in digital transformation solutions for financial services.

In October 2024, Prelim announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Programme. Through the Q2 Partner Accelerator Programme, financial institutions gained the ability to purchase Prelim's services and offer them via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. Prelim improves the account opening process by eliminating repetitive data entry, enabling customers to quickly open new accounts using single sign-on, which auto-fills their information and reduces processing time.