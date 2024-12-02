Wells Fargo fined USD 250 mln





The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank for ‘unsafe or unsound practices’ related to its mortgage servicing business and for failing to address compliance and risk issues raised in a 2018 OCC consent order.

Wells Fargo has acknowledged the OCC's disciplinary action and said that a separate 2016 consent order levied by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over Wells Fargo's sales practices had expired.

The bank remains under other restrictions levied by federal regulators, including a 2018 asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve.