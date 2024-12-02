Wells Fargo Bank renews agreement with Global Payments

As part of the multi-year agreement, TSYS will continue to provide a range of processing and support services for the bank’s commercial card portfolio. Wells Fargo has used TSYS’ payments processing platform since 1995.

