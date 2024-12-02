Wellpay to help individuals burdened by medical bills due to Coronavirus crisis

The company has introduced a financial hub in order to request interest-free payment options for new and outstanding medical bills. The company also aims to support free billing advocacy services.

Wellpay confirmed that it will be waiving off all platform fees or charges for healthcare service providers. Furthermore, the company has reportedly acquired USD 3.8 million in capital from several investors, including 8vc, Montage Ventures, Mubadala Capital Ventures, and TTCER.

Overall, the platform allows patients to securely manage their medical bills through a database system, aiming to negotiate bill payment on behalf of customers. It also handles disputes and offers a zero-fees service plan, managing various payment plans, bill payment, and communication.