Welcome Bank (Rural Bank) partners FinScore





Welcome Bank (Rural Bank) offers loans for various purposes such as Personal, Salary, Business, Auto, and Condo loans. With their promise to provide their clients with a higher level of service, Welcome Bank (Rural Bank) tapped FinScore in a partnership to integrate predictive credit scores in their credit risk models.

Moreover, Welcome Bank (Rural Bank) will also activate FinScore's fraud prevention solutions such as geo-location and contact person fraud tools. All these FinScore services are integrated through standard API.