WebBank announced today an agreement with American Express to become a card issuer and participant in the American Express network. The credit card network selected WebBank as one of its key issuing banks focused on the fintech industry.

Commenting on the news, WebBank’s officials stated that they are happy to have a strategic alliance with American Express that broadens the product offerings that they’re able to make available through their strategic partner platforms. Together they aim to create value for the fintech community.

American Express’ representatives said that integrating WebBank into their ecosystem is another step toward augmenting fintechs to offer payment innovations on the Amex network. They look forward to working closely with WebBank to continue expanding the reach of the brand and bringing new benefits to fintechs and consumers.









About WebBank

Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over USD 155 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through strategic partner (brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, Software-as-a-Service, and financial technology companies. The bank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing, and more.