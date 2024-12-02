WebBank funds Avant with USD 250 mln

The investment will be used to grow the Avant MasterCard Credit Card issued by WebBank. WebBank’s investment will be applied over a three-year revolving term.

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service (SaaS) and financial technology (fintech) companies.

The company engages in a range of banking activities, including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more.

The bank provides capital in the form of asset-backed lending and other credit facilities to strategic partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on speciality finance assets.