WeBank teams up with OpenNodes to bring FISCO BCOS blockchain to Singapore





This is a first step in taking FISCO BCOS outside of China’s borders. The enterprise blockchain protocol was developed and open sourced by the Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FISCO). The consortium is backed by more than 100 Chinese organisations, including JD Finance, Huawei, ZTE, Tencent, and WeBank.

OpenNodes is an ecosystem that helps to educate corporates and link them with technology providers. It is run by the Tribe Accelerator and funded by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) with other government stakeholders.

WeBank recently announced plans to integrate the DAML smart contract language from Digital Asset with the FISCO BCOS blockchain.