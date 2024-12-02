Weavr teams up with finway to issue physical and virtual cards for SMEs





The finway software provides a solution for SME businesses to process, pay, plan, and control all spending within a company. It incorporates all employees involved in spending company money, enables them to request purchases, cards, or reimbursements and to hand in invoices. Furthermore, it allows the setup of smart approval processes to simplify and speed up all invoice management related processes.

The software also provides spending data and related budget tracking as well as liquidity management in real-time.