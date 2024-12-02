Weavr raises USD 40 mln





The UK-based fintech, which was founded in 2019, enables businesses to generate accounts, issue cards, and transfer funds through an API. Tiger backed the startup in a deal that valued the business at USD 210 million. The other new investors on the deal are Mubadala and Latitude.

Weavr had previously raised USD 14.4 million with Headline and Seedcamp among its existing investors. Anthemis, QED Investors, and Force Over Capital have also backed the startup, which was set up by Adrian Mizzi and Alex Mifsud.

With intuitive APIs and built-in compliance models, Weavr’s customers can design, build, and run their own in-app financial services. Weavr is focused on enabling non-financial applications to deliver financial products alongside their core offering. Current clients span a variety of industries such as health and wellness, education, real estate, and future of work.