Weavr raises additional GBP 7 mln in seed funding

The round was led by global firm Headline (formerly e.ventures) with participation from European seed-stage fund, Seedcamp, industry-expert Anthemis, and fintech-focused QED Investors. This comes as an extension to the GBP 3 million of seed capital raised in 2020.

With intuitive APIs and built-in compliance models, Weavr’s customers can design, build and run their own in-app financial services. Since its inception in 2019, Weavr has focused on enabling non-financial applications to deliver financial products alongside their core offering. Current clients span a variety of industries such as health and wellness, education, real estate, and future of work.

Weavr offers possibilities for businesses to improve the way they serve their customers, for example allowing a grocery delivery app to offer digital wallets to their riders for direct tipping or provide cashback to their customers. Healthcare providers can organise all the payments connected with a course of treatment to be made to a dedicated account and then automate payments to clinicians, labs, and facilities involved.