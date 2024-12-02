Weavr integrates B4B Payments to boost European payment flexibility





Following this announcement, the partnership marks an important step in Weavr’s strategy of development, as well as its evolution into a multi-functional institution provider model. The deal will also focus on reinforcing its position in the Embedded Finance landscape, as well as enhancing the choice and flexibility offered to clients.

B4B Payments will allow Weavr to not only strengthen its position within its current markets but also enable the Embedded Finance provider to expand into key European markets outside the Eurozone. Furthermore, the collaboration will validate a model for expansion that can follow the customer beyond the region of Europe, while allowing the companies to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market and prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Weavr x B4B Payments integration

Following the integration of B4B Payments, Weavr will have the possibility to provide its customers more flexibility in payments, including both Visa and Mastercard card schemes, localised IBANs across the UK and multiple European jurisdictions, alongside currencies across the UK and Europe, and access to international transfers and foreign exchange capabilities. At the same time, the extensive financial infrastructure that the integration provides will align with Weavr’s strategy to become a multi-financial institution provider, while also incorporating multiple banking and payment partners to deliver a more comprehensive and localised solution for businesses.

According to the official press release, as Embedded Finance solutions can provide more choice to businesses through a wide range of networks and technologies they support, the partnership aims to increase the number of options available to clients in new European markets. This includes processes such as providing local IBANs for businesses looking to expand across Europe or the ability to choose between payment networks.