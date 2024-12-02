Wearable technology seller selects Zycus procurement suite

The wearable technology seller has selected Zycus’s procurement suite of solutions, including procure-to-pay (P2P), contract management, e-sourcing and spend analysis with options to add supplier performance and supplier information management once the core solutions are fully deployed.

Zycus is a global provider of source-to-pay suite of procurement solutions. Their product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement such as e-procurement, e-invoicing, spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management and financial savings management. Their clients include companies across verticals like manufacturing, automotives, banking and finance, oil and gas, food processing, electronics, telecommunications, chemicals, health and pharma, education and others.