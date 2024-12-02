WealthyPlanet teams up with Smart Money Invest





ETFs are investment vehicles for investors to create a diversified and high-performing portfolio with lower-cost management fees.

This partnership is a component of the company's plan to build a one-stop-shop for everyday Canadians offering tools to actively manage their holistic financial plan, with the benefits of live advice and low-fee product options, according to Yahoo News. The partnership will include revenue sharing, two-way client referrals, and a seamless API to support the user experience.

WealthyPlanet previously partnered with a national organisation of 30.000 new parents for its customer Beta Program. This partnership will be finalised until the end of June 2020 so investment products may be included.