



This collaboration enables WealthKernel to offer integrated savings accounts to fintechs and wealth managers via its API platform, improving its suite of financial services.











By incorporating savings accounts into its product portfolio, WealthKernel aims to provide fintechs and wealth managers with tools to support diverse financial goals. This addition offers end-users a flexible way to manage liquidity, earn interest on idle funds, and pursue both short-term and long-term wealth-building strategies.

The partnership leverages Griffin's expertise in banking infrastructure to simplify the introduction of savings accounts within digital investment platforms. This integration allows businesses to expand their financial product offerings, delivering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to evolving customer needs.

WealthKernel’s API-first infrastructure positions it as a key player in the digital wealth management ecosystem, enabling businesses to provide a simple, holistic financial experience to their clients.





Integrated savings accounts boost financial management and loyalty

The integration of savings accounts into digital investment platforms offers customers a more comprehensive approach to financial management, catering to diverse wealth-building goals. Data from recent fintech studies highlights a growing demand for holistic solutions: over 70% of consumers prefer managing multiple financial products within a single ecosystem, citing convenience and better oversight as key motivators. By combining savings and investment products in one interface, these platforms enable users to optimise their financial decisions, balancing liquidity needs with long-term growth strategies. This experience not only fosters user engagement but also encourages consistent financial planning, contributing to better customer retention rates.

This trend aligns with the broader shift toward personalised financial solutions, which has seen significant growth in adoption. By integrating savings accounts, fintechs can leverage user data to deliver tailored recommendations, such as when to transfer idle funds into savings or investments. This level of personalisation meets the rising consumer expectation for financial platforms to act as intelligent advisors, ultimately driving customer satisfaction and loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.