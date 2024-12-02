WealthKernel launches new JISA

The new functionality will enable WealthKernel’s clients to launch JISA products for their customers, via WealthKernel’s APIs. The solution will provide access to a government-approved investment savings product for their children. With the API integration, WealthKernel’s customers can build the new JISA functionality into their products.

Hapi, a new investment service helping to improve the financial future of children, is one of the first businesses using WealthKernel’s APIs to offer JISA products to its customers. Using WealthKernel’s API, Hapi will allow parents and other family members to contribute to, and invest for, their children's futures.