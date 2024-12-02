Wealthica launches aggregator for third party apps

The solution collects and aggregates end-user’s financial data and allows users to make their financial data available to third party apps. With Wealthica Connect, third party apps can connect with Wealthica users' financial data for free.

Fintech app developers working with the company now have a way to get an instant view of their users' holdings, transactions and account balances and instantly remove the manual data entry barrier that slows down the adoption of their apps, as representatives say.

The only prerequisite to using Wealthica Connect is for the end user to have an active Wealthica account. If they don't have an account already, users can join Canadian investors using Wealthica and create an account for free. Once they connect their financial institutions within the company and consent to sharing their data with their app of choice, the data will be available to third-party apps using Wealthica Connect.