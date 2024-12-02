WealthArc and ZeroLink launch AI-powered chat service



According to the official announcement, the service, powered by ZeroLink’s machine learning platform, seeks to enable wealth managers, family offices, trustees, and other wealth owners to access, navigate, and comprehend complex data sets with ease and accuracy.





Users are able to inquire about their top-performing portfolio or the currency exchange rate's impact on their portfolios, receiving prompt and clear responses.











WealthArc AI & Analytics leverages WealthArc’s data management platform, which aggregates over 200K positions every day from over 125 API connections and has a 99.3% accuracy rate. The platform also offers data cleansing, reconciliation, and intelligent reporting features.





Officials from WealthArc stated that the solution powered by ZeroLink is intended to reshape the way portfolio managers, as well as wealth owners, interact with wealth data. Ultimately, this enhances the quality of service and sets a higher standard for the entire wealth management sector.





Furthermore, instead of training models on massive corpora of data to improve accuracy, the new technology enables natural language querying from your existing data and is also better for data privacy as a result.





More about WealthArc and ZeroLink

Based in Switzerland, WealthArc, a Swiss-based provider of wealth data management solutions. WealthArc’s App is a multi-custodian and multi-currency driven solution that is set to be intuitive and easy to use, customisable, globally scalable and with a high level of data quality. It ensures that its clients have access to up-to-date and accurate intelligent information, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive positive outcomes and build their wealth.







ZeroLink can translate structured data and unstructured text into a computable knowledge graph that allows users, such as wealth managers, to ask questions in a conversational manner. What makes this possible is ZeroLink’s knowledge graph and ontology - containing a curated collection of over 17 billion entities, facts, attributes, relations, and reasoners that make up a fundamental world model that can serve as the foundation to ground user knowledge bases