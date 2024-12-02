Wealth tech LIQID launches LIQID Income Strategy and LIQID Smart Start

With the new Smart Start offer, LIQID enables customers to benefit from 2.5% interest on their investment. Users either invest in their individual strategy over a period of up to 12 months or decide together with their supervisor over the next 6 months which strategy suits them best. Due to the direct interest rate of 2.5%, the entry hurdle is low. At the same time, a staggered entry aims to reduce the stress of the attempted investment timing.

LIQID also presents a new solution for investors who do not want to invest in the stock market in the short or medium term. The LIQID Income Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of short-term bond ETFs from governments and companies with high credit ratings and no currency risks. With a target return of currently 3.5% per year, the company expects very small fluctuations of less than 0.5%.



In connection with Smart Start, LIQID Income enables investors to benefit from the ECB interest rate hike with little risk, without being directly involved in the stock market. According to a LIQID representative, the expected return is above overnight and fixed-term deposits. Customers and interested parties can start immediately with Smart Start, while LIQID Income will be available in May 2023.