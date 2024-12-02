Wealth Dynamix Now Available on Temenos Exchange

The Wealth Dynamix solution enables firms to support the full end-to-end client lifecycle, helping deliver more proactive and engaging prospecting, onboarding, and relationship management, all while remaining fully compliant. Integration with the Temenos Suite enables a seamless and omni-channel approach across digital engagement to clients and investment management and a joined-up approach to operations across the front, middle, and back office.











Augmenting CLM for wealth management

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

At Wealth Dynamix they work with wealth management firms and private banks to help create a seamless set of CLM capabilities, delivering solutions across the whole CLM spectrum, or focusing on specific areas such as client onboarding and working with a firm's existing architecture.

The company also uses intelligent technology to free staff from 'administrative burden', by streamlining operational processes to allow them to focus on proactively providing exceptional client experiences to a broad clientele while ensuring cost-effectiveness, compliance and scalability.

Wealth Dynamix’ solutions support a broad range of firms, from 10-person boutique investment managers and UHNW multi-family offices to global mass affluent wealth managers and global private banks.

Officials from Temenos Exchange said that they act as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate, and monetise new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Wealth Dynamix can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on their platform.

Also commenting on this partnership, executives from Wealth Dynamix said that having already worked together on several joint clients, the formalisation of this strategic partnership provides for wealth management and private banking firms a full end-to-end solutions, covering the full lifecycle from the initial prospect, through to ongoing client relationship management. Wealth Dynamix availability on Temenos Exchange further extends their commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Wealth Dynamix.