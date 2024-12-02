Waystar Launches AI/RPA platform to automate revenue cycle processes

The platform uses AI to help providers fix outdated and inefficient billing processes — helping hospitals that are struggling financially, as well as helping patients avoid issues like surprise medical bills, by improving accuracy and price transparency.





Hubble is designed to augment billing teams, from integrated health systems to single physician practices, in a time of increasing financial pressure and growing patient financial responsibility. Hubble handles time-consuming and repetitive tasks to take the burden off staff and help organizations get paid more quickly, more completely and with less expenditure to collect. As billions of data points flow through Waystar’s unified platform, Hubble learns from that data, growing smarter and faster in its execution of tasks over time.





While Waystar had already invested in AI and RPA capabilities, the recent acquisitions of Digitize.AI and Recondo Technology put the pieces in place to launch a more robust platform. Hubble now powers over ten of Waystar’s RCM solutions, and this number will grow as the company continues to develop and integrate its AI and automation technology.