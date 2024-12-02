WayPoint Systems teams up with Mashreq Bank





Since its implementation in May 2021, the ASSURE platform has facilitated an exchange of information between the bank as well as its insurance partners, thereby enabling insurance providers to offer more personalised services and products to Mashreq's client base.

Through the digitisation of insurance sales, customer verification and claims management, the ASSURE platform has reduced the complexity of Bancassurance procedures. Additionally, the platform's API-driven technology means that integration with third-party insurance providers is easily maintained.