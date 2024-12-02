



With the integration of the end-to-end Amdocs Digital Services Platform, Wave Money aims to boost its agility, enabling a faster response to market changes while ensuring scalability, continuous operations, and cost optimisation.











The partnership will strengthen Wave Money’s service offerings, expanding its range of financial tools tailored to the needs of both urban and rural users, and advancing financial inclusion throughout Myanmar.

Wave Money, a key player in Myanmar’s financial services sector, provides mobile-based financial solutions that facilitate everyday transactions, money transfers, and bill payments via a secure mobile wallet. The new platform upgrade aligns with Wave Money’s strategic focus on delivering a user-friendly, reliable experience while improving its digital ecosystem.

The collaboration reflects the growing trend among digital financial service providers to innovate rapidly, introduce new services, and improve customer engagement in a dynamic market landscape.





Bridging Myanmar's financial inclusion gap with mobile services

Myanmar faces significant financial inclusion challenges, with one of the lowest banking penetration rates in Southeast Asia. According to the World Bank, only about 30% of Myanmar's adult population had access to formal financial services in 2016, compared to over 70% in neighbouring countries like Thailand and Vietnam. This limited access to banking infrastructure has left a large portion of the population reliant on cash-based transactions, particularly in rural and remote areas where physical bank branches are scarce. The lack of access to financial products like savings accounts, credit, and insurance hinders economic mobility and limits individuals' ability to manage finances effectively.

In response to these challenges, mobile financial services, particularly platforms like Wave Money, have become a game-changer. With more than 65 million mobile subscriptions in a population of 54 million, Myanmar has a high mobile penetration rate, creating a unique opportunity for digital financial services to reach underserved populations. Wave Money, with its mobile wallet solutions, enables users to make everyday transactions, send money, and pay bills securely, bypassing the need for physical banks. The partnership with Amdocs to improve Wave Money's platform further strengthens this mobile-first approach, offering more scalable and flexible solutions to expand financial access. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate Myanmar’s progress toward financial inclusion, potentially reaching millions of people who were previously excluded from the formal financial system.